Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal

Prince Harry's Invictus Games has made headlines after naming the list of hosts for the 2029 edition of the sporting event.

The Duke of Sussex’s games foundation has announced that an unprecedented six nations have come forward with ambitions to host the 2029 Games.

The organization released a shortlist of six cities around the globe that have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to host the 2029 event.

Aalborg, Denmark; Veneto Region, Italy; Abuja, Nigeria; Daejeon, the Republic of Korea; Kyiv, Ukraine; and San Diego, the United States of America are in the list of potential host for 2029 games.

“We are thrilled to have such interest, demonstrating a clear recognition of the powerful impact of hosting an Invictus Games, not only on the competitors themselves, but on those supporting, watching, and cheering on from the stands," said Rob Owen OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The CEO added, "These expressions of interests are also testament to the growing global impact of being part of the Invictus Movement, and we look forward to working with each of these locations over the coming year to fuller propositions with the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans at their heart.”


Prince Harry's Invictus Games:

To note, the Invictus Games is an international multi-sport competition for wounded and sick veterans and currently serving military personnel.

Prince Harry serves as a founding patron of the games which started in 2014 and the next is set to be held in Birmingham in 2027.

