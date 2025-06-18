King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event

King Charles, Queen Camilla face disappointment on the first day of Royal Ascot

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Charles has released a fresh statement after receiving sad news on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The British monarch and Queen Camilla’s hopes were shattered as their horse, Reaching High, ended up in ninth place during the Ascot Stakes.

Charles was seemingly disappointed after his horse failed to win the £57,000 first-place prize.

Later on, His Majesty took to Instagram, sharing details about the special event.

The caption read, “Today is the start of Royal Ascot, five days of horse racing with royal links dating back to the 1700’s. @AscotRacecourse established its Royal connections back in 1711, when Queen Anne first saw its potential as an ideal place for “horses to gallop at full stretch.”

It continued, “What is now known as Royal Ascot started to take shape as ‘The Gold Cup’ in 1807, Ascot’s oldest surviving race. At 2pm, The Royal Family parade along the track in front of racegoers in carriages.”

While concluding the statement, Charles noted, “The inaugural Royal Procession began in 1825 when King George IV led four other coaches with members of the Royal party up the Straight Mile. Swipe to see members of The Royal Family at Royal Ascot over the years.”

Royals who attended the key event:

Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud, the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, Peter Phillips and Princess Beatrice graced the first day of Royal Ascot.

