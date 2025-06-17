Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance

Princess Kate offered comforting words to Duchess Sophie during their recent public appearance, revealing the close bond and quiet support.
On Monday, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by senior members of the royal family at the annual Garter Day procession in Windsor.
As the royal procession made its way to St George’s Chapel, it was led by the King and Queen, supported by the Waleses, the Edinburghs, and Princess Anne.
Amid the ceremony, Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a moment of sweet exchange.
The Duchess of Einburgh and the Princess of Wales were seen chatting alongside another guest inside the Galilee Porch at St George's Chapel.
According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Princess Kate was spotted offering a few reassuring words to the group, telling the pair: "Oh you look good, don't worry.”
Following that Sophie to chime in with a laugh, "What do I look like?"
For the outing, Kate looked beautifully regal in a white peplum-style outfit crafted by Self-Portrait.
Shepaired her dress with a saucer-style hat by Sean Barrett, and elevated her look with timeless pearl jewellery.
Kate styled her chestnut tresses down loose in rippling waves.
On the other hand, a pastel pink dress by Suzannah London, complete with a cinched-in waistline and a flattering A-line skirt.
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie bond:
To note, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie have a close friendly bond.
They shared royal responsibilities and seen seen together in outings such as Trooping the Colour and the annual Service of Remembrance.