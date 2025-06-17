Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day

Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Zara and Mike Tindall shared a warm reunion with Princess Beatrice on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

On the first day of Royal Ascot Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

For the royal event, the former rugby union player looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit and top hat.

On the other hand, the equestrian looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby blue dress, which featured a sheer midsection.

The daughter of Princess Anne wowed in a chic cream headpiece that caught everyone’s attention.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, 36 exuded elegance in a plaid ensemble and her mum the Duchess of York wore a naval blue outside that featured lacy sleeves.

She paired her look with a matching fascinator that carried a mesh net.

Royal Family member at Royal Ascot:

At the event, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in a regal carriage procession to kick off the famed racing event.

Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also graced the event.

Princess Anne alongside the Duke and Duchess of Wellington also marked the attendance.

Zara’s older brother Peter Phillips also made an appearance, with his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, who rode in the carriage for the first time this year,

To note, Zara and Mike are the regular attendants of Royal Ascot and they looked so glam at the annual event.

