King Charles, Queen Camilla grace opening day of Royal Ascot

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family's grand return to Royal Ascot, taking centre stage as they arrived in a regal carriage procession to kick off the famed racing event.
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort travelled in the first carriage, accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud from Saudi Arabia's Royal Family and Lady Sarah Keswick.
The King and Queen led the traditional four-carriage procession, upholding a cherished Royal Ascot custom.
According to British customs, King Charles and Queen Camilla's presence indicated the official start of one of Britain's most celebrated sporting and social occasions.
In a second carriage, Princess Anne alongside the Duke and Duchess of Wellington and Annabel Elliot, who is Queen Camilla's sister, arrived.
Peter Phillips, the Princess Royal’s son in a third carriage with his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.
They were accompanied by the author Anthony Horowitz and his wife to add a literary presence to the royal procession.
The fourth carriage carried Henry Morton Jack and Lady Joanna Morton Jack, along with Lord Vestey and Lady Vestey, completing the formal procession.
Duchess Sophie at Royal Ascot:
To note, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the event but she’s on the official carriage list.
Photographed at the racecourse, Duchess Sophie was seen alongside Rosie Collins, David and Fiona Howden, and Dominic Collins.
Notably, her appearance at Royal Ascot highlights the wider royal presence beyond the main carriage procession.