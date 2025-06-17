King Charles ready to 'talk' with Prince Harry after Duke's reconciliation plea

Prince Harry publicly expressed the desire to reunite with King Charles in his BBC interview in May this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Charles is believed to have accidentally revealed his true feelings for Prince Harry amid a prestigious moment.

During the Horse Guards Parade in King Charles honour on Trooping the Colour on Sunday, June 14, the monarch was reportedly seen talking to Queen Camilla about his estranged son.

As reported by Express UK, a lipreader Nicola Hickling claimed that Charles expressed his frustration over Harry's constant "moaning" about his years long rift with the Royal Family.

According to the lip reader, the King told Camilla, "Wave and smile so that we can keep talking."

"Yes. What else did he want?" Camilla questioned, to which the king allegedly replied, "He keeps dragging it all up, there seems to be another issue, right now."

"What are you going to do about it?" the Queen asked about Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who were not invited to King's official birthday for the third consecutive year as they moved to the US in 2020.

"We will tackle it sooner or later, It's all very messy and I will talk to Harry. That'll be fun," Charles replied before Camilla quipped, "Oh yes, problematic."

This candid conversation between King and Queen came a few weeks after Prince Harry's BBC interview went viral in which he openly expressed the desire to reunite with his ailing father and other members of the family.

Harry's bombshell interview came after he lost a High Court appeal regarding his downgraded security in the UK.

