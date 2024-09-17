Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall have erected a £30m empire for themselves by only partnering with meaningful brands.
As the royal family member is Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter, she is estimated to have pocketed around £15m from business interests.
On the other hand, GB News has informed that Mike Tindall is said to be the United Kingdom’s “fourth highest-earning former rugby international.”
Because of her highly competitive nature in sports, Zara Tindall has a large amount of companies investing in her as a “partner.”
Few years back, she confirmed to be fiercely training for taking part in 2024 Paris Olympics, but unfortunately missed her spot in Team GB.
Her luck with Olympics has been down since many years as Princess Anne’s daughter is reportedly preparing to represent her country since before 2012.
Quite recently, Zara Tindall dramatically fell while testing at the Burghley Horse Trials, once again losing out a grand competition.
But regardless of these failures, she remains a high-profile name to be backed by huge brands, which are impressed by her sporting physique as well as the will to go on.
Some of these are Rolex, Samsung, Land Rover, Armetis, and Musto, landing Zara Tindall over £500,000 from being associated with them.