Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel

The crown princess dropped a snap of her husband with a sweet caption

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
As Prince Daniel of Sweden turned 51, Crown Princess Victoria surprised the public by sharing a never-before-seen photo of her husband.

Taking to the Instagram of the Royal family, the crown princess dropped a snap of Daniel, who grinned into the camera in Jämtland.

At the time the photo was shot, the prince and his wife, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, were enjoying a private trip.

The prince, who is parents to two children with Victoria, looked to be having fun outside while sporting hiking gear.

In a caption it is noted, “H.K.H. Prince Daniel turns 51 today. Congratulations! The picture is taken by H.K.H. The Crown Princess on a private visit to Jämtland.”



In the picture, Daniel looked dapper in a navy sweater, matching t-shirt and a casual blue hat.

As Daniel turned 51, royal supporters raced to the comment area to wish him well.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations H.K.H. Prince Daniel.”

Another noted, “I wish His Royal Highness all the best! With the most sincere greetings from Ukraine!”

Notably, earlier this year, it was revealed that Crown Princess Victoria will be undertaking extra military training.

The Royal Court stated in an April statement that the training is a component of her eventual readiness for her position as head of state.

'The Crown Princess will during autumn 2024 begin special officer training to acquire a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy,' it said.

Both academic and practical learning are part of the training. After being compelled to reevaluate its national security strategy due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden joined NATO in March.

Royal News

Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew
King Charles was ‘happy’ with Prince Andrew’s destruction by ‘Newsnight’ interview
Kate Middleton ‘breaks’ Meghan Markle with her new shocking message
King Charles washes hands in more hustle money
Prince William gives 'heartbreaking' response on Prince Harry reconciliation rumours
Royal Family reacts to claims of 'cropping' Meghan from Harry's birthday post
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry
King Charles ‘encouraged’ by royal gardener to bring Prince Harry back
Zara Tindall building ‘very close relationship’ with Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend