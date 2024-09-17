Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel 

As Prince Daniel of Sweden turned 51, Crown Princess Victoria surprised the public by sharing a never-before-seen photo of her husband.
Taking to the Instagram of the Royal family, the crown princess dropped a snap of Daniel, who grinned into the camera in Jämtland.
At the time the photo was shot, the prince and his wife, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, were enjoying a private trip.
The prince, who is parents to two children with Victoria, looked to be having fun outside while sporting hiking gear.
In a caption it is noted, “H.K.H. Prince Daniel turns 51 today. Congratulations! The picture is taken by H.K.H. The Crown Princess on a private visit to Jämtland.”
In the picture, Daniel looked dapper in a navy sweater, matching t-shirt and a casual blue hat.
As Daniel turned 51, royal supporters raced to the comment area to wish him well.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations H.K.H. Prince Daniel.”
Another noted, “I wish His Royal Highness all the best! With the most sincere greetings from Ukraine!”
Notably, earlier this year, it was revealed that Crown Princess Victoria will be undertaking extra military training.
The Royal Court stated in an April statement that the training is a component of her eventual readiness for her position as head of state.
'The Crown Princess will during autumn 2024 begin special officer training to acquire a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy,' it said.
Both academic and practical learning are part of the training. After being compelled to reevaluate its national security strategy due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden joined NATO in March.