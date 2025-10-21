Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace insiders have broken their silence as Metropolitan Police launched probe into Prince Andrew.
Andrew - who gave King Charles a sigh of relief by giving up his Royal titles is reportedly under investigation for using his tax-payers funded bodyguard to probe into late sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
In a resurfaced email from 2011, Andrew confessed to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s deputy press secretary that he had passed Virginia's sensitive personal information to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard.
The email was sent to the press secretary just hours before a photo of Andrew with his arm around the then-17-year-old at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in March 2001, was released.
Shortly after email resurfaced, authorities confirmed that they are investigating the matter, "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made."
Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace source demanded that the allegations against Prince Andrew "should be examined in the proper and fullest ways".
Virginia Giuffre posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl is being released this week.
Virginia Giuffre - who was introduced to Andrew by infamous pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein filed a rape lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, which was settled outside the court.
It is pertinent to note, Prince Andrew has once again denied all allegations brought against him by Virginia in an official statement released on Friday, October 17.
Prince Andrew's first statement amid Virginia - Epstein controversy
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew wrote in the statement.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.
The disgraced royal further announced, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."