Princess Beatrice appears ‘sombre’ in first outing after Prince Andrew gave up titles

King Charles niece made first public outing after her father, Prince Andrew gave up his titles and honours

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Beatrice was spotted for the first time since Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles.

On Monday, the Princess was spotted leaving Royal Lodge as anger grew over her father remaining in the lavish Windsor home despite giving up his titles and honours.

As per Dailymail, a photo showed Beatrice, who is facing “a deeply painful period,” driving her Range Rover into her parents’ Windsor estate, Royal Lodge, where Andrew lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

She was also seen leaving the 30-room mansion looking sombre.

Notably, King Charles’ niece marked the public appearance just days after Prince Andrew made a bombshell announcement on Friday, October 17.

In a statement issued via Buckingham Palace, Andrew revealed he would no longer use his Duke of York title.

The statement said, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

It added, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Prince Andrew reportedly forced to take the decision amid he’s under scrutiny over Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir claims and resurfaced emails allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

