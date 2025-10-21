Royal

King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles message just a day before Virginia Giuffre's memoir release

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffres memoir release
King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release

King Charles rep has issued a thoughtful statement amid Prince Andrew - Virginia Giuffre controversy.

Just a day before the release of Andrew's late accuser's memoir, Nobody's Girl - Charles made a sombre appearance at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue to show support to those affected by a knife and car attack earlier this month.

During his visit, the 76-year-old monarch was welcomed by Rabbi Daniel Walker.

Charles' also met with emergency service personnel to acknowledge their role in supporting the local community on the day and since.

Following his visit, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson echoed King's priorities amid Family crisis, "This is the King continuing with duty and service in his longstanding mission to bring communities together particularly in times of challenge, and hopes very much that the focus will be on the community impacted rather than any other matters."

In her bombshell memoir, the 41-year-old  — who died by suicide earlier this year — recounted three sexual encounters with the disgraced royal when she was just 17.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory
Nicolas Bagory and Princess Alexandra tied the knot in April 2023

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender
Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles last week amid the alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice appears ‘sombre’ in first outing after Prince Andrew gave up titles

Princess Beatrice appears ‘sombre’ in first outing after Prince Andrew gave up titles
King Charles niece made first public outing after her father, Prince Andrew gave up his titles and honours

King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens

King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens
The Danish Royal Palace shared special moments from King Frederik X’s audience at Christiansborg Castle

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew under investigation for allegedly asking his bodyguard to investigate his late accuser Virginia Giuffre

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis
Zara Tindall teams up with Queen Camilla for major joint appearance after a long hiatus

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny
Prince Andrew rent-free arrangement at Windsor revealed after he gave up his title

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss
Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie are also under scrutiny after new emails revealed

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey
Jordanian Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses of King Abdullah and Prince Hussein's joint trip to Slovenia

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop
Buckingham Palace removed Prince Andrew's Duke of York title in major shake up on official website

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack
His Majesty rushes to Heaton Park to show solidarity with Jewish community after Prince Andrew's drama

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law
The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy