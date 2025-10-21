King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release

King Charles rep has issued a thoughtful statement amid Prince Andrew - Virginia Giuffre controversy.
Just a day before the release of Andrew's late accuser's memoir, Nobody's Girl - Charles made a sombre appearance at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue to show support to those affected by a knife and car attack earlier this month.
During his visit, the 76-year-old monarch was welcomed by Rabbi Daniel Walker.
Charles' also met with emergency service personnel to acknowledge their role in supporting the local community on the day and since.
Following his visit, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson echoed King's priorities amid Family crisis, "This is the King continuing with duty and service in his longstanding mission to bring communities together particularly in times of challenge, and hopes very much that the focus will be on the community impacted rather than any other matters."
In her bombshell memoir, the 41-year-old — who died by suicide earlier this year — recounted three sexual encounters with the disgraced royal when she was just 17.