Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny

Prince Andrew is under hot water as he faced new scrutiny over his royal lodge after losing his Duke of York title.
According to The Times, the obtained lease revealed that the disgraced royal has not paid rent on his Windsor mansion for two decades.
A lease agreement uncovered by a U.K. paper shows Prince Andrew’s rent amounts to merely “one peppercorn (if demanded)” annually, with the deal letting him live at the Windsor property until 2078.
Before the lease was made public, The Independent cited Crown Estate records showing that Prince Andrew paid £1 million for the agreement and an additional £7.5 million for renovations in 2005.
According to the outlet, if Prince Andrew would surrender his lease, The Crown Estate would have to compensate him £557,595 and a "compensatory sum" of £185,865 would be owed to Andrew annually until the agreement marks its 25th year in 2028.
The latest report comes about a year after author Robert Hardman disclosed that King Charles withdrew Prince Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance and security funds, according to The Daily Mail.
Later, it was revealed that Prince Andrew had generated sufficient money to extend his stay at the Royal Lodge.
Prince Andrew still leases his Windsor mansion from The Crown Estate, despite he announcing on October 17 that he’d drop his title and honors, saying they’ve become a distraction for King Charles and the royal family.