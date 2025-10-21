Royal

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers

Amy Wallace, ghostwriter of Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir, said she fully stands by the claims outlined in the book

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Prince Andrew has received an emotional appeal from his alleged accuser Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter in a surprising turn of events.

Amy Wallace has urged Andrew to help expose the abusers involved with Jeffrey Epstein, sharing that she has "no doubts" over the claims in her book.

The late Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released on Tuesday, October 21, and featured a series of explosive claims against the prince, following her previous allegations of being forced to have sex with him when she was 17 in 2001.

In the book, she recalled having lost her baby when she allegedly participated in an orgy with Prince Andrew and eight other young girls and said that King Charles' brother believed having sex with her "was his birthright".

Prince Andrew has continuously denied all of the allegations.

Speaking to Robert Moore during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Wallace said she fully believes the claims made in the book.

"I've been a journalist for 30 years. I've worked at magazines [and] newspapers. I understand fact-checking. We had a professional fact checker go over this after my own meticulous research. I have no doubt of what we have assert in this book," she said, remaining firm.

She also urged Prince Andrew to provide information about abusers who were involved with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"He was in the houses, he was on the jets, he was on the island and he could come forward and help investigate it," she said.

"Virginia's hope was to really help other victims of abuse but yes, this cause needs more people speaking out and it needs men speaking out. He would be a prominent man, saying, 'This is an outrage.' He has granddaughters. Men need to play a role in this as well."

Over the last week, Prince Andrew has announced that he is giving up his royal titles, including Duke of York, in light of the scandal.

