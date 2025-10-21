Royal

King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens

The Danish Royal Palace shared special moments from King Frederik X’s audience at Christiansborg Castle

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens
King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens

King Frederik continued a cherished royal tradition by hosting a public audience at Christiansborg Castle, where he personally met with 77 citizens from across Denmark.

The Danish royal family took to Instagram on Monday to share special moments from King Frederik X’s audience at Christiansborg Castle, where the monarch met with citizens to honor their achievements and express royal appreciation.

Along with the glimpses, the Palace wrote the statement, “Moments from today's public audience at Christiansborg Castle.”

The statement added, “Approximately every other Monday of the year, His Majesty the King receives citizens with a relevant errand in the audience. In the audience, there is the opportunity to personally thank the King for, for example, awarding a royal order, medal or a royal appointment.”

It continued, “Shortly before the first audience, His Majesty receives a list of today's audience seekers. Afterwards, each one is called in to the audience. The waiting time is spent with conversation and coffee, just like the audience seekers, before it's their turn, are instructed on how the audience is doing. Today, 77 citizens from all over the country were in the audience.”

Notably, the final photo in the post showed several attendees thanking the King for their honors, including Police Director Arne Vedsted Gram (Commander’s Cross), Pharmacist Birgitte Mygind (Reward Medal), Instructor Jens Bonde Rasmussen (Medal of Merit), Cleaning Assistant Lone Kærhus Hansen (Merit Medal), Professor Niels Jacob Carstensen (Knight’s Cross), and Bank Official Git Spåbæk Olsen (Reward Medal).

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew under investigation for allegedly asking his bodyguard to investigate his late accuser Virginia Giuffre

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis
Zara Tindall teams up with Queen Camilla for major joint appearance after a long hiatus

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny
Prince Andrew rent-free arrangement at Windsor revealed after he gave up his title

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss
Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie are also under scrutiny after new emails revealed

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey
Jordanian Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses of King Abdullah and Prince Hussein's joint trip to Slovenia

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop
Buckingham Palace removed Prince Andrew's Duke of York title in major shake up on official website

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack
His Majesty rushes to Heaton Park to show solidarity with Jewish community after Prince Andrew's drama

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law
The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make delightful announcement for the 2025 National Day of Monaco

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed
The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit
King Charles shares heartfelt message in new post just two days ahead of State Visit to the Holy See