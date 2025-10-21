King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens

King Frederik continued a cherished royal tradition by hosting a public audience at Christiansborg Castle, where he personally met with 77 citizens from across Denmark.
The Danish royal family took to Instagram on Monday to share special moments from King Frederik X’s audience at Christiansborg Castle, where the monarch met with citizens to honor their achievements and express royal appreciation.
Along with the glimpses, the Palace wrote the statement, “Moments from today's public audience at Christiansborg Castle.”
The statement added, “Approximately every other Monday of the year, His Majesty the King receives citizens with a relevant errand in the audience. In the audience, there is the opportunity to personally thank the King for, for example, awarding a royal order, medal or a royal appointment.”
It continued, “Shortly before the first audience, His Majesty receives a list of today's audience seekers. Afterwards, each one is called in to the audience. The waiting time is spent with conversation and coffee, just like the audience seekers, before it's their turn, are instructed on how the audience is doing. Today, 77 citizens from all over the country were in the audience.”
Notably, the final photo in the post showed several attendees thanking the King for their honors, including Police Director Arne Vedsted Gram (Commander’s Cross), Pharmacist Birgitte Mygind (Reward Medal), Instructor Jens Bonde Rasmussen (Medal of Merit), Cleaning Assistant Lone Kærhus Hansen (Merit Medal), Professor Niels Jacob Carstensen (Knight’s Cross), and Bank Official Git Spåbæk Olsen (Reward Medal).