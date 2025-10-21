Prince Andrew's close pal gives shocking first statement on Duke title drop 

One of Prince Andrew’s close friends has shared his true feelings on former’s Royal titles’ loss amid Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre controversy.
On Friday, October 17, the disgraced Royal sparked a frenzy by officially announcing that he will no longer use all his titles amid growing pressure on the firm in wake of shocking claims made by his late accuser.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew's statement read.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.
The 65-year-old continued, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."
Andrew once again denying Virginia's claims noted, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Reacting to Prince Andrew’s shocking yet timely decision, his pal told The Royalist, “Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family.”
“He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime,” they added.