Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis

Zara Tindall - who has been off the public eye since a long time recently joint Queen Camilla for a major Royal engagement.
As per GB News, the daughter of Princess Anne made a joint appearance with the queen at Ascot Racecourse over the weekend to attend QIPCO British Champions Day.
For the surprise outing with Zara, Camilla opted for a soft powder-blue ensemble.
The queen was a vision in a structured jacket, featuring a scalloped detailing at the hem was paired with a matching skirt.
She completed her outfit with a cream hat trimmed with a blue ribbon, and added a few inches to her frame with neutral court shoes.
Camilla accessorised her look with a taupe handbag and a moonstone brooch.
Meanwhile, Zara turned heads in a chic navy and burgundy outfit.
She wore a wool navy jacket with a matching skirt both in navy, teamed with a deep burgundy shirt.
Zara completed her look with burgundy suede boots and carried a stylish burgundy bag on her shoulder.