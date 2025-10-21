Royal

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zara Tindall - who has been off the public eye since a long time recently joint Queen Camilla for a major Royal engagement.

As per GB News, the daughter of Princess Anne made a joint appearance with the queen at Ascot Racecourse over the weekend to attend QIPCO British Champions Day.

For the surprise outing with Zara, Camilla opted for a soft powder-blue ensemble.

The queen was a vision in a structured jacket, featuring a scalloped detailing at the hem was paired with a matching skirt.

She completed her outfit with a cream hat trimmed with a blue ribbon, and added a few inches to her frame with neutral court shoes.

Camilla accessorised her look with a taupe handbag and a moonstone brooch.

Meanwhile, Zara turned heads in a chic navy and burgundy outfit.

She wore a wool navy jacket with a matching skirt both in navy, teamed with a deep burgundy shirt.

Zara completed her look with burgundy suede boots and carried a stylish burgundy bag on her shoulder.

