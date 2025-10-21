Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender

Royal

Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles last week amid the alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein

  By Hania Jamil
Prince Andrew has been left to fend for himself after his sister Princess Anne decided to take a back seat amid the whole Jeffrey Epstein links.

Last week, the disgraced prince announced that he is surrendering his royal titles amid "continued accusations", which he denied strongly.

The decision to give up his titles came amid mounting scandals surrounding Andrew concerning his relationship with the late sex offender Epstein and connections to China.

According to a royal author, Christopher Anderson, Anne is one of many in the Royal Family who is "fed up" with Andrew.

Anderson noted that the Princess Royal has always been a supporter of her brother, King Charles, both before and after he ascended to the throne.

Discussing the matter with Us Weekly, the author said, "Anne has long sided with The King. She is as fed up with Andrew as Charles and William are."

Over the weekend, it also came to light that Prince William was unhappy with his uncle and felt his punishment was not enough.

Following the decision for Andrew to surrender the use of his titles, the Prince of Wales was reportedly "not satisfied with the outcome".

As such, William is seen to be seeking a "more ruthless" approach to dealing with his disgraced uncle, The Sunday Times reported.

The Prince of Wales is seeking to exclude Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is also dealing with multiple Epstein links, from his coronation ceremony and prohibit his attendance at all royal occasions, both public and private.

Despite divorcing in 1996, Fergie has remained at Andrew’s side and continues to live with him at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

