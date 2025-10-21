Royal

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign

The Prince of Wales prepares list of British Royal Family members who might lost their titles during his monarchy

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign


Prince William has prepared a list of British Royal Family members who might lost their senior royal titles during his future reign.  

After Prince Andrew announced to surrendered his Duke of York title last week, it is now reported that the Prince of Wales also take action against a few royal members when he will take over the throne.

However, the next heir to the British throne has previously also revealed that the theer is alot to expect dramatic changes under his monarchy.

Daily Express UK reported that the Prince William will take the decision by an executive royal order known as "letters patent" accepted by Parliament in the early weeks of his reign.

The expected royal members will be his younger and estranged brother, Prince Harry, his two kids, including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will also not allow to use their royal titles.

However, the Prince of Wales' beloved cousins Princess Beatrice – who reportedly appointed as Counsellor of the State by King Charles – and Princess Eugenie will also give up their respective roles.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips will remain the royals as they never used 'prince' or 'princess' titles.

This update comes a week after Prince William's uncle Prince Andrew gave up his Duke of York title in a bombshell announcement.

After meeting with King Charles III, the former duke revealed that he has made this decision to relinquish his remaining titles and honors, including his Duke of York title.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers
Amy Wallace, ghostwriter of Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir, said she fully stands by the claims outlined in the book

Prince Andrew's close pal gives shocking first statement on Duke title drop

Prince Andrew's close pal gives shocking first statement on Duke title drop
Prince Andrew's friend reacts to his decision giving up his Royal titles amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversies

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory
Nicolas Bagory and Princess Alexandra tied the knot in April 2023

King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release

King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles message just a day before Virginia Giuffre's memoir release

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender
Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles last week amid the alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice appears ‘sombre’ in first outing after Prince Andrew gave up titles

Princess Beatrice appears ‘sombre’ in first outing after Prince Andrew gave up titles
King Charles niece made first public outing after her father, Prince Andrew gave up his titles and honours

King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens

King Frederik hosts key event at Christiansborg Castle in honour of Danish citizens
The Danish Royal Palace shared special moments from King Frederik X’s audience at Christiansborg Castle

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace reacts after authorities announced probe into Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew under investigation for allegedly asking his bodyguard to investigate his late accuser Virginia Giuffre

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis

Zara Tindall joins Queen Camilla for key Royal engagement amid family crisis
Zara Tindall teams up with Queen Camilla for major joint appearance after a long hiatus

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny

Prince Andrew’s long-term rent-free arrangement at Windsor laid bare amid high scrutiny
Prince Andrew rent-free arrangement at Windsor revealed after he gave up his title

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss

Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss
Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie are also under scrutiny after new emails revealed

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey
Jordanian Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses of King Abdullah and Prince Hussein's joint trip to Slovenia