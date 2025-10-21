Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign

Prince William has prepared a list of British Royal Family members who might lost their senior royal titles during his future reign.
After Prince Andrew announced to surrendered his Duke of York title last week, it is now reported that the Prince of Wales also take action against a few royal members when he will take over the throne.
However, the next heir to the British throne has previously also revealed that the theer is alot to expect dramatic changes under his monarchy.
Daily Express UK reported that the Prince William will take the decision by an executive royal order known as "letters patent" accepted by Parliament in the early weeks of his reign.
The expected royal members will be his younger and estranged brother, Prince Harry, his two kids, including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will also not allow to use their royal titles.
However, the Prince of Wales' beloved cousins Princess Beatrice – who reportedly appointed as Counsellor of the State by King Charles – and Princess Eugenie will also give up their respective roles.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips will remain the royals as they never used 'prince' or 'princess' titles.
This update comes a week after Prince William's uncle Prince Andrew gave up his Duke of York title in a bombshell announcement.
After meeting with King Charles III, the former duke revealed that he has made this decision to relinquish his remaining titles and honors, including his Duke of York title.