Sarah Ferguson drags back into Epstein scandal after her royal title loss

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s long-scrutinized ties to Jeffrey Epstein are under renewed focus as newly surfaced emails reportedly reveal deeper connections.
The new emails showed that the infamous pedophile and sex-offender supported the former Duchess of York.
As per Dailymail, the obtained emails disclosed that Fergie allegedly brought daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to visit the convicted sex offender after he was released from jail.
He said in a 2011 email to his lawyer Paul Tweed that Sarah "was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow."
In his emails, the American financier noted that Sarah "should affirmatively state that she was misquoted."
"[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," he reportedly wrote in the emails.
When Epstein was released from jail in 2009, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were 20 and 19.
He’d been convicted the previous year in Florida for soliciting prostitution, including from a minor.
However, sources told PEOPLE and The Telegraph that neither the princesses nor their mother recall ever meeting Epstein.
Significantly, prior to the release of the emails, Sarah conceded that she had accepted money from Epstein, who reportedly covered debts she owed a former employee after she asked to borrow up to $100,000.
Last month, several charities severed ties with Sarah after a 2011 email from her to Epstein surfaced.
To note, this new blow came after her husband Prince Andrew announced on Friday, October 17, that he would give up the use of his royal titles and honors.
While, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would no longer use her Duchess of York title