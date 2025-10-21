Royal

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory

Nicolas Bagory and Princess Alexandra tied the knot in April 2023

Princess Alexandra and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, have announced the arrival of their second baby. 

The Grand Ducal Court issued a press release on Tuesday, October 21, announcing that the royal couple became parents for the second time last week.

Her Royal Highness and her life partner welcomed their baby boy, Hélie, on Friday, October 17, 2025.

In the brief message sent to the press, the family shared that the couple's daughter, Victoire, also joins in welcoming the new addition to the family.

According to People, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa revealed their daughter's second pregnancy on their official Instagram page.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mr Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child," the Luxembourg Royal Family shared the joyous update in May this year.

It continued, "The Grand Duke, Grand Duchess and members of both families join in the joy of their children."

For the uninformed, Princess Alexandra is the fourth child and only daughter of Luxembourg's ruling couple, whose father abdicated last month.

The princess and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, tied the knot in April 2023 and are also parents to their eldest daughter, Victorie, on May 14, 2024. 

