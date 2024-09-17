Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts

Arijit Singh’s moving gesture made the day of his millions of fans!
During his recent concert in the United Kingdom, the Tum Hi Ho singer noticed one of his fans break down while listening to his soulful performance as the song flashed her back to some hurtful memories.
Going ahead with his song, the singer gently approached his fan, sat on the stage, and looked into her eyes, smiling. After that, he stood up while singing one of his hits, Sajni, as he lovingly gestured for her to smile broadly and wipe her tears. Then he asked her to “forgive and forget.”
This heartwarming move brought a smile to all the crowds present in the concert, and as the video went viral, it captured the hearts of netizens as well.
Later that fan turned to her Instagram account and penned an emotional statement.
“God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsingh concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back. The promises, betrayal, lies, and heartbreak,” read the statement.
Describing the moment as conversing directly to God, she wrote, “It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment, using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message.”
She concluded by stating that the concert will forever remain closest to her heart, and she’ll now focus on starting her life anew.
“That's why he is a legend," said a fan, while another penned, “Must be feeling so light now!!!! Arijit is magic !!”
The third commented, “He is such a humble performer.”