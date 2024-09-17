Trending

Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts

Arijit Singh is currently mesmerizing the UK audience with his soulful concerts

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024


Arijit Singh’s moving gesture made the day of his millions of fans!

During his recent concert in the United Kingdom, the Tum Hi Ho singer noticed one of his fans break down while listening to his soulful performance as the song flashed her back to some hurtful memories.

Going ahead with his song, the singer gently approached his fan, sat on the stage, and looked into her eyes, smiling. After that, he stood up while singing one of his hits, Sajni, as he lovingly gestured for her to smile broadly and wipe her tears. Then he asked her to “forgive and forget.”

This heartwarming move brought a smile to all the crowds present in the concert, and as the video went viral, it captured the hearts of netizens as well.

Later that fan turned to her Instagram account and penned an emotional statement.

“God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsingh concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back. The promises, betrayal, lies, and heartbreak,” read the statement.

Describing the moment as conversing directly to God, she wrote, “It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment, using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message.”

She concluded by stating that the concert will forever remain closest to her heart, and she’ll now focus on starting her life anew.

“That's why he is a legend," said a fan, while another penned, “Must be feeling so light now!!!! Arijit is magic !!”

The third commented, “He is such a humble performer.”

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’

Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts

Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Trending News

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s first photoshoot sends internet into meltdown
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Salman Khan's team issues scam alert
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage