Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was detained by federal investigators on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and involvement in prostitution-related activities.

The accusations are made a day after Combs' detention by federal investigators was declared by the Southern District of New York.

According to PEOPLE a source shared, Homeland Security Investigations officers detained the rapper and producer in a Manhattan hotel.

Speaking outside the New York federal courtroom, Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lawyer, declared that his client will "plead not guilty, obviously" and promised to "fight like hell" to get Combs' release.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs," Agnifilo said.

As per the indictment, Combs is accused by the prosecution of coercing women into taking part in "highly orchestrated performances," which he referred to as "freak-offs."

Male prostitutes are said to have been participating in the "freak-offs"; the indictment filed by the authorities claims that Combs would set up flights for ladies and prostitutes to come to his place.

The prosection claimed that Combs "ensured participation" by providing them with drugs, controlling their professions, threatening to withhold financial assistance, and employing violence and intimidation.

Notably, Combs was mentioned as a defendant in many other lawsuits and Federal agents raided his houses in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

