Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine!
Yesterday, the rapper shared her routine after delivering baby no 3, revealing that she spent 30 minutes working out on the stair master.
However, soon after her video went viral, a fan slammed her on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane," the user wrote.
After the comment, Cardi, who shares 3 kids with ex Offset, could not control herself and replied the user back.
"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," she tweeted.
Cardi continued, "Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active..."
"But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else??" she added.
The rapper concluded, "So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say.”
Later on, the user responded to Cardi apologizing for their earlier comment.