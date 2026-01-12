Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win

Timothée Chalamet has won Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy, beating Leonardo DiCaprio.
On Sunday, January 11, he attended the star-studded at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles event with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
After the Dune star's name was called for the win, he kissed the Kylie cosmetic founder before going on stage.
The Marty Supreme star began his speech, "My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here."
Timothée added, "I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart."
Kylie, who attended the ceremony as Timothée's date, was seen beaming in the crowd in response to the special callout.
The Hollywood star continued, "I’m in a category with many greats. This category is stacked. I look up to all you. Thank you. To [director] Josh Safdie, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for this role, thank you for believing in me."
Other nominees in the category were George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-hun for No Other Choice and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia.