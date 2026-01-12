Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win

Timothée Chalamet thanks girlfriend Kylie Jenner in acceptance speech at Golden Globes Awards 2026

  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win

Timothée Chalamet has won Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy, beating Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Sunday, January 11, he attended the star-studded at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles event with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

After the Dune star's name was called for the win, he kissed the Kylie cosmetic founder before going on stage.

The Marty Supreme star began his speech, "My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here."

Timothée added, "I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart."

Kylie, who attended the ceremony as Timothée's date, was seen beaming in the crowd in response to the special callout.

The Hollywood star continued, "I’m in a category with many greats. This category is stacked. I look up to all you. Thank you. To [director] Josh Safdie, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for this role, thank you for believing in me."

Other nominees in the category were George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Lee Byung-hun for No Other Choice and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia

10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug'
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug'
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'
Charlie Heaton gets emotional as he recalls last day on 'Stranger Things' set
Charlie Heaton gets emotional as he recalls last day on 'Stranger Things' set
Kelly Clarkson gives update on kids 5 months after her ex-husband’s death
Kelly Clarkson gives update on kids 5 months after her ex-husband’s death

Popular News

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

9 hours ago
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success

HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
10 hours ago
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries

Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
9 hours ago