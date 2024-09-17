Royal

Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone

Prince William recently resumed royal duties after spending summer with Princess Kate and their three children

  September 17, 2024
Prince William has shared a powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone.

The Prince of Wales's took to their official social media accounts on Tuesday to support his favorite team ahead of a historic Aston Villa match after 40 years.

"The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born.” William wrote.

He went on to say, "Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!”

The team will be facing Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland.

Prince William also sent condolence to former Aston Villa striker Gary Shaw, who tragically passed away at the age of 63 on September, 16.

“My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday. #UTV W",” the duke added.

William’s this statement comes after Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on September, 15.

Moreover, it is not confirmed if the Prince will go to Bern to support Villa or not as he just has resumed royal duties after spending long summer with wife Princess Kate and their three children.

