King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition

King Charles set to decide Zara Tindall’s future as the sixth most popular royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Zara Tindall who recently ranked sixth on the most popular royal polls, conducted by YouGov can be considered for a bigger role in the firm by King Charles III.

Zara and Mike Tindall attended the Sandringham church service at Christmas with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their closeness at the event resulted in suggestions of bringing them closer to the Royal Family.

Speaking to GB, the former Downing Street head of press for David Cameron, Giles Kenningham, noted, "The big question for Buckingham Palace is always one of relevance and whether the Royal Family are seen as relatable and people feel able to engage with them.”

He went on to explain, "The Tindalls work very well on that level – they have had their own careers, they are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don’t see them staggering out of the back of bars.”

“This really comes down to the future of the Royal Family. There are objectively very few [royals] who are relatable and lead normal lives in the sort of way that the Tindalls do,” Giles noted.

He added, "But at the same time, they have been very good at leading private lives away from most of the sort of scrutiny that comes with doing the royal job. The question is would they be willing or able to make that sort of sacrifice?"

This update comes after King Charles and Prince William publicly wished 40th birthday to Prince Harry on their respective social media accounts on Sunday, September, 15, 2024.

