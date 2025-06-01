Royal

Princess Eugenie's son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See

Royal fans point out young Ernest’s strong resemblance to his royal mum, Princess Eugenie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See

Princess Eugenie recently shared a carousel of heartwarming photos of youngest son, Ernest as he turned two.

While the candid snaps, posted on Instagram on Friday, charmed fans, it also sparked a flurry of comments, drawing the young royal’s striking resemblance to his mother.

In the carousel, Ernest could be seen enjoying various playful moments in different settings, from nature walks, and splashing in the mud to lounging in the garden, and sightseeing in London.

The carousel also featured Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their elder son, August, all having memorable time with Ernest.

"Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today! And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hellos and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!" she wrote along the photos.

Fans’ reaction

While the post was flooded with birthday wishes and warm messages, many fans were quick to point out young Ernest’s strong resemblance to his royal mum.

"Oh my, he's really a mini Eugenie!" one wrote.

While another added, "He's the image of his mummy."

"He looks like his mum,” commented the third.

A fourth penned, "From what I can tell, he's your "mini me!"


About Princess Eugenie kids

Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

