Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China

Prince Harry is reportedly regretting his decision to propose a sustainable business venture during his high-profile visit to China.
The Duke of Sussex, made a surprise tour to Shanghai, China, without his wife, Meghan Markle, on May 26th, to attend two major events including Trip.com Group's Envision 2025 Summit and the Travalyst Executive Summit.
According to GB News, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member who established Travalyst in 2019, has now been regretting his decision to encourage the Chinese travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region to support green tourism.
The former BBC correspondent, Jennie Bond, suggested to The Mirror that Harry's Chinese trip might have failed due to his father, King Charles, who overshowed his son's work trip with his Canadian visit.
"It seems to have made very little news at all. If the idea was to garner as much publicity for the cause as possible, it would seem to have fallen rather short," she added.
Jennie further continued that Harry failed to impress the Chinese travel stakeholders due to his involvement in the multiple security cases.
King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Canada for the first time as monarch to open the 45th Parliament of the country last month.
Why Prince Harry established Travalyst?
For those unaware, Prince Harry launched Travalyst in 2019 for the coalition of some of the world's leading travel and tech companies including founding partner Trip.com Group.
During his visit, he delivered a powerful speech to encouraging the travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region to support green tourism and his boost his venture worldwide.
As of now, Prince Harry has not reacted to these ongoing speculations of his alleged fail work trip.