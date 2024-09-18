Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey has shed more pounds after she admitted to be taking Ozempic for slimming down

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024


Oprah Winfrey has been exuding a new kind of confidence after melting significant pounds off her body to sport a thinner figure.

As per Daily Mail, she arrived to the filming of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in an unfazed manner at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday.

While a very stylish denim jumpsuit marvelously did the style talk for her, it was actually the host’s toned down physique that caught eyes.

A belt grabbed Oprah Winfrey by her slimmer waist as she walked around, friendly waving to awaiting fans before disappearing through the stage doors in the presence of a huge security team.

Back in July, the billionaire had stepped out in gym clothes to grab a cup of coffee with friend Maria Shriver, immediately making paparazzi point her weight-loss progress.

Despite initially denying claims about using the market-trendy drug Ozempic, it was in December 2023 that she admitted to be taking the medicine for losing over 40lbs pounds.

Along with that, Oprah Winfrey had included a combination of exercises in her schedule, which included hiking.

Saying it was an “easy way out,” she said to be done with the “shaming.”

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce