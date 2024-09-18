Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey has been exuding a new kind of confidence after melting significant pounds off her body to sport a thinner figure.
As per Daily Mail, she arrived to the filming of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in an unfazed manner at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday.
While a very stylish denim jumpsuit marvelously did the style talk for her, it was actually the host’s toned down physique that caught eyes.
A belt grabbed Oprah Winfrey by her slimmer waist as she walked around, friendly waving to awaiting fans before disappearing through the stage doors in the presence of a huge security team.
Back in July, the billionaire had stepped out in gym clothes to grab a cup of coffee with friend Maria Shriver, immediately making paparazzi point her weight-loss progress.
Despite initially denying claims about using the market-trendy drug Ozempic, it was in December 2023 that she admitted to be taking the medicine for losing over 40lbs pounds.
Along with that, Oprah Winfrey had included a combination of exercises in her schedule, which included hiking.
Saying it was an “easy way out,” she said to be done with the “shaming.”