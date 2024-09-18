Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson is strumming The Train’s big hit track, 50 Ways to Say Goodbye, as he can’t stop dying in the trailer of his upcoming movie, Mickey 17.
First sneak peek into the world of this long-delayed film at last dropped today, on September 18.
The actor plays multiple versions of a tough guy named Mickey Barnes signing up as an expendable, who is assigned dangerous tasks for colonizing an ice world, leading to his repeated death and resurrection.
But then comes the big surprise, where Robert Pattinson’s character ends up running into himself because two versions of him have been accidentally created simultaneously via human life printing!
Now, his job becomes both wild and risky as there’s a party to colonize with Mickey Barnes’ line threatened survival.
Based on author Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey 7, the sci-fi shot has been breathed into a moving picture by director Bong Joon-ho of Memories of Murder and Parasite fame.
While the book only included seven iterations of Robert Pattinson’s role, he went ahead to play with 17 of them instead.
“The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him 10 times more… It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story,” Bong Joon-ho laughed at the CinemaCon in April.