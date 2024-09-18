Entertainment

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson seen in an immortal avatar on dying spree for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi ‘Mickey 17’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024


Robert Pattinson is strumming The Train’s big hit track, 50 Ways to Say Goodbye, as he can’t stop dying in the trailer of his upcoming movie, Mickey 17.

First sneak peek into the world of this long-delayed film at last dropped today, on September 18.

The actor plays multiple versions of a tough guy named Mickey Barnes signing up as an expendable, who is assigned dangerous tasks for colonizing an ice world, leading to his repeated death and resurrection.

But then comes the big surprise, where Robert Pattinson’s character ends up running into himself because two versions of him have been accidentally created simultaneously via human life printing!

Now, his job becomes both wild and risky as there’s a party to colonize with Mickey Barnes’ line threatened survival.

Based on author Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey 7, the sci-fi shot has been breathed into a moving picture by director Bong Joon-ho of Memories of Murder and Parasite fame.

While the book only included seven iterations of Robert Pattinson’s role, he went ahead to play with 17 of them instead.

“The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him 10 times more… It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story,” Bong Joon-ho laughed at the CinemaCon in April.

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky