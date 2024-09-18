Cardi B breaks silence on non-payment lawsuit

Cardi B has addressed the non-payment lawsuit that was filed against her and Offset.
The Bodak Yellow crooner and her estranged husband Offset were accused of not clearing the payment of location for Like What (Freestyle) music video.
As per the court documents, the pair were sued by the owner of a mansion in Beverly Hills for not paying the rental fee.
Cardi, 31, cleared air on X, "We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6 am to 6 am the next morning. We went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March. There were cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners were there the ENTIRE time.
She also revealed that they have photos and videos of them on set.
The WAP hitmaker added, "Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we were shooting.”
Moreover, Cardi recently gave birth to her third child, whom she shares with Offset.