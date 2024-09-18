Entertainment

Cardi B breaks silence on non-payment lawsuit

Cardi B and Offset gets accused of not paying the location fee for 'Like What (Freestyle)' music video.

  September 18, 2024
Cardi B has addressed the non-payment lawsuit that was filed against her and Offset.

The Bodak Yellow crooner and her estranged husband Offset were accused of not clearing the payment of location for Like What (Freestyle) music video.

As per the court documents, the pair were sued by the owner of a mansion in Beverly Hills for not paying the rental fee.

Cardi, 31, cleared air on X, "We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6 am to 6 am the next morning. We went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March. There were cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners were there the ENTIRE time.

She also revealed that they have photos and videos of them on set.

The WAP hitmaker added, "Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we were shooting.”

Moreover, Cardi recently gave birth to her third child, whom she shares with Offset.

Pharrell Williams taunts Taylor Swift as ‘self-righteous’ in insulting swipe
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Taylor Swift manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Justin Timberlake delights fans with big announcement after DWI plea deal
Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer