Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Saba Qamar is busy shooting for a project in northern Pakistan and her latest social media post says it all. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Hindi Medium actress shared a bunch of pictures sunbathing while shooting. 

The first image happened to be a rather vague shot of the actress with the scorching sun rays falling on her face. 

In the second, the Digest Writer star posed for a candid click. 

Next Qamar debuted a breathtaking ride featuring the sun, river and the beauty. 

" Basking in the warmth of the sunlight and the clarity of a perfect sky. Every day is a new chance to shine brighter!" the Ghabrani Nahi Hai actress captioned her carousel. 


Her ardent fans spammed the comments section with love on seeing the superstar 'basking in the sun.' 

One user penned, " Nice look." 

" You are very beautiful," wrote the second. 

" Ethereal beauty," effused the third. 

The star's recent post came merely days after she offered a glimpse into her fun time in Skardu.

Saba Qamar is an avid traveller, who just ticked off a new destination from her bucket list. 

