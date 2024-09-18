Entertainment

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone officialy tied the knot after 2 years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone 

Charlie Puth has finally dropped the exclusive photo-dump from his romantic wedding with Brooke Sansone.

Last week, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony after two years of dating.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker chose his parents' house in Montecito, California for the big day.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Charlie posted the most-awaited photo-dump.


He penned, “I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.”

The first frame showed Brooke hugging her husband from the back as sun rays lighten their faces.

In another frame, the couple were laughing during their wedding ceremony.

Charlie concluded the romantic caption, “Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you.”

Back in October 2022, he confirmed his relationship with Brooke saying that they both grew up together.

A year later, the couple announced their engagement news on September 5, 2023.

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Entertainment News

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Cardi B breaks silence on non-payment lawsuit
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Taylor Swift manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Justin Timberlake delights fans with big announcement after DWI plea deal
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday