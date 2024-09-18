Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone 

Charlie Puth has finally dropped the exclusive photo-dump from his romantic wedding with Brooke Sansone.
Last week, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony after two years of dating.
The We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker chose his parents' house in Montecito, California for the big day.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Charlie posted the most-awaited photo-dump.
He penned, “I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.”
The first frame showed Brooke hugging her husband from the back as sun rays lighten their faces.
In another frame, the couple were laughing during their wedding ceremony.
Charlie concluded the romantic caption, “Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you.”
Back in October 2022, he confirmed his relationship with Brooke saying that they both grew up together.
A year later, the couple announced their engagement news on September 5, 2023.