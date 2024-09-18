Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie to have incredibly tough week ahead

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to be having a tough time getting through this week, especially if they make any public appearances.
Since the two sister aren’t counted as working royals, their official engagements aren’t announced by the Palace.
But it’s said that they will be missing any limelight events outside of family gathering for now.
This is because a series based on their father Prince Andrew’s controversial 2019 Newsnight interview is coming out on Thursday.
Called A Very Royal Scandal, it has been executively produced by Emily Maitlis, who was the person playing host to the Duke of York during that scandalous meeting.
The journalist had sent shocks down the nation by making him admit his involvement with sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.
As per GB News, the production recreate history, ultimately refueling criticism for Prince Andrew.
Since Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are his daughters, they will also face the burnt, especially because of choosing to support their father who was allegedly a part of harassment activities.
While Princess Beatrice will be portrayed by actor Charity Wakefield, Princess Eugenie is sketched out by Claire Rushbrook.
It’s however not known how big of a role will Prince Andrew’s family members get to have in the upcoming series.