Prince Harry’s sad 40th birthday photo shows his isolation in America

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday image taken by a paparazzi has come out, and it only reflects the incredibly sad lifestyle that he’s leading in America, according to news.com.au.
Many royal observers would imagine that King Charles’ son would have a regal birthday surrounded by billionaires, champagne, a grand feast, and good laughs.
That’s exactly how the Duke of Sussex spent Saturday night, only that none of the fizz was for him.
As the clock drew closer to September 15 midnight, Prince Harry was at a bash hosted for producer Tyler Perry’s 55th birthday.
Pictures of him in a car with Meghan Markle and several others around 11pm told a gloomy story for his own cake day.
He was seemingly filming the paparazzi outside Tyler Perry’s front gates “while simultaneously giving Zeus a thundercloud-y run for his money.”
Instead of being celebrated and adored by his own group of people rallying with gifts around, the Duke of Sussex was in a stranger place admiring the producer and his gang.
And he apparently still couldn’t let go of his “obsession with media.”
The story gets gloomier because Prince Harry’s wasn’t privately wished by King Charles or Prince William as the clock ultimately struck 12 am.