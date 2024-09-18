Royal

Prince Harry’s sad 40th birthday photo shows his isolation in America

Prince Harry’s gloomy birthday photograph speaks volumes about him being reduced to a sorry state

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Prince Harry’s gloomy birthday photograph speaks volumes about him being reduced to a sorry state
Prince Harry’s gloomy birthday photograph speaks volumes about him being reduced to a sorry state

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday image taken by a paparazzi has come out, and it only reflects the incredibly sad lifestyle that he’s leading in America, according to news.com.au.

Many royal observers would imagine that King Charles’ son would have a regal birthday surrounded by billionaires, champagne, a grand feast, and good laughs.

That’s exactly how the Duke of Sussex spent Saturday night, only that none of the fizz was for him.

As the clock drew closer to September 15 midnight, Prince Harry was at a bash hosted for producer Tyler Perry’s 55th birthday.

Pictures of him in a car with Meghan Markle and several others around 11pm told a gloomy story for his own cake day.

He was seemingly filming the paparazzi outside Tyler Perry’s front gates “while simultaneously giving Zeus a thundercloud-y run for his money.”

Instead of being celebrated and adored by his own group of people rallying with gifts around, the Duke of Sussex was in a stranger place admiring the producer and his gang.

And he apparently still couldn’t let go of his “obsession with media.”

The story gets gloomier because Prince Harry’s wasn’t privately wished by King Charles or Prince William as the clock ultimately struck 12 am.

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Royal News

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie to have incredibly tough week ahead
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after royal snub
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships