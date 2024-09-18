Trending

Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Kareena Kapoor Khan has clocked 25 years in the Hindi film industry with her impeccable talent

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry 

Ace Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest film actresses who completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. 

To celebrate this milestone, a chain of cinemas hosted a special film festival in her honour by showcasing some of her most iconic performances, bringing to life her most celebrated roles. 

Recently, the Jab We Met star shared a teaser of the upcoming film festival with the caption that read, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job, I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled."


This prompted the Tum Kon Piya star to jump in the comments section and heap praise calling her " Forever Favourite." 

She had also re-posted Kareena's video on her Instagram story with the caption, "25 years... Kareena Kapoor (with a heart emoji)." 


On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders is shattering box office records. 

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Trending News

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s first photoshoot sends internet into meltdown
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan