Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry 

Ace Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest film actresses who completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry.
To celebrate this milestone, a chain of cinemas hosted a special film festival in her honour by showcasing some of her most iconic performances, bringing to life her most celebrated roles.
Recently, the Jab We Met star shared a teaser of the upcoming film festival with the caption that read, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job, I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled."
This prompted the Tum Kon Piya star to jump in the comments section and heap praise calling her " Forever Favourite."
She had also re-posted Kareena's video on her Instagram story with the caption, "25 years... Kareena Kapoor (with a heart emoji)."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders is shattering box office records.