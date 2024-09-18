Marvel’s ‘haunted’ advice to Ryan Reynolds laid bare

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the straight-shooting advice Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave that haunted him while he made Deadpool & Wolverine.
The IF star, who had tremendous box office success with the movie, added that Disney had asked him to cut one line from the entire picture for the 15-certificate film.
He hasn't revealed what that line was, though. He did, however, state that he thought the studio "was right" to enquire.
Two months after its release, Reynolds has thought back on it and explained why it took him so long to make the movie, which came out after Deadpool 2 in 2018.
“It had been six years since I had done one of those movies because you can’t take your hand off the stick – every scene has to do something or feel something,” he told audience members gathered at Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York on Tuesday.
The actor recalled Feige's "haunting" remarks, which increased the pressure. Feige is the director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which releases films.
“He said something that sounds very pedantic and is probably not the thing to say out loud, but actually, weirdly, served as a creative engine,” Reynolds explained, adding, “He was like, ‘Make every scene great.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks, Kev. Sounds good.’”
Feige's remarks, according to Reynolds, "haunted me" during the film's development because it's "hard" to create anything "great."
Reynolds added that while Disney, the company that owns Marvel, was a "such great partner," he was worried that Disney would behave "like a red-line lawyer on every page."
Even though the movie was a big blockbuster, many critics felt that it was "tedious" because of all the meta gags and unexpected cameos. The Independent even said that the movie "used" its audience.