Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Renowned celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are requesting fans not to spread false pregnancy rumors. 

In their latest YouTube vlog, the couple tactfully responded to all the fake speculations related to them, aimed at tarnishing their reputation and stirring controversy. 

During the vlog, Arez informed the Radd actress about an edited picture of her lying in a hospital bed with a baby accompanied by a misleading caption she had been blessed with a boy. 

Surprisingly, this news did not take a toll on Hiba as she had previously encountered an even more bizarre rumor claiming she had a baby just three months after her marriage. 

"People think celebrities are public property," the Jaan Nisar star said. 

Earlier, the host and actor Nadia Khan, had also spread news of Hiba expecting which the latter has not yet responded to.  

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot on January 7, 2022, are the most loved pair of Lollywood town. 

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is known for her incredible performance in the blockbuster drama Jaan Nisar opposite Danish Taimoor. 

Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day
Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut
Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s first photoshoot sends internet into meltdown
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’