Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating

Renowned celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are requesting fans not to spread false pregnancy rumors.
In their latest YouTube vlog, the couple tactfully responded to all the fake speculations related to them, aimed at tarnishing their reputation and stirring controversy.
During the vlog, Arez informed the Radd actress about an edited picture of her lying in a hospital bed with a baby accompanied by a misleading caption she had been blessed with a boy.
Surprisingly, this news did not take a toll on Hiba as she had previously encountered an even more bizarre rumor claiming she had a baby just three months after her marriage.
"People think celebrities are public property," the Jaan Nisar star said.
Earlier, the host and actor Nadia Khan, had also spread news of Hiba expecting which the latter has not yet responded to.
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot on January 7, 2022, are the most loved pair of Lollywood town.
On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is known for her incredible performance in the blockbuster drama Jaan Nisar opposite Danish Taimoor.