Lucy Beaumont exposes ‘predatory men’ who stopped her career from growing

Lucy Beaumont has spoken out against the wild wolf party running in comedy circuit and how some predatory men in it are effortlessly holding women’s career back.
On Tuesday, news about her divorce with comedian Jon Richardson grabbed headlines with her agreeing to receiving a payout of over £1.625 million.
This was because she wasn’t given this amount previously as her ex-husband kept withholding her shares from a company they were co-running.
Lucy Beaumont’s comments about her career being damaged by similar male predators have come out following her exit from the joint organization with Jon Richardson.
She recently revealed about suffering “quite a few incidences” early on in the industry, and even went ahead to confirm the “blacklist” of 15 people who have been accused for shocking behavior.
The actor said, “I thought for a while it was the same five or six people – and now it’s not – I could name you 10 or 15 because of course people talk. Comedy has the biggest gossips ever.”
“It attracts such interesting people, but it also attracts predatory men who are really messed up and sexually have been repressed for years. They get a bit of fame and display these behaviours,” she added.
Then, Lucy Beaumont went on to state that, like every industry, the inner force knows about these men and their conduct, but no one unfortunately does anything.
“It just gets covered up. Their agents know and the channels know and nobody seems to be doing anything about it,” she lamented.
As per Daily Mail, the writer discussed her experiences in detail on the Comedian Podcast last year, saying that she has wanted to scream it to the world before, but isn’t allowed to talk about it.