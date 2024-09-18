King Charles likely to meet Prince Harry on duke's next UK visit

King Charles could be in mood of a warm reunion with his estranged son Prince Harry who just announced his next visit to the UK later this month.
Shortly after receiving surprise wishes from his Pa, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton on his 40th birthday milestone on Sunday, the Duke shared delightful update on his yet another solo UK trip on September 30, 2024.
The exciting announcement from Harry led to speculations whether King Charles will take out time to meet Harry this time as he previously declined his son’s wish for a reunion, sighting his busy schedule as a reason.
A royal expert Hugo Vickers claimed that Charles has “left the door open” for Harry, which could be the first step in mending their ties amid years-long rift.
"Well, he does seem to be coming quite often, doesn't he? Which in some ways is a good sign, I think,” said Hugo.
He went on to explain, "If he keeps coming at least there is a chance at some stage he'll meet up with his father, and you know, maybe this can be a step towards some sort of reconciliation.”
"I think there's quite a long way to go but it's nice that he feels he can come here anyway,” noted the royal expert.
Meanwhile, Hugo warned Harry, who is set to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony that any meeting with his cancer-stricken father will be on monarch’s terms.
"If I may put it like this, if the King wishes to see him, he will arrange to see him,” adding, “If he doesn't wish to see him, he'll be too busy. Simple as that.”
This trip will mark Prince Harry's fourth solo visit to the UK in 2024.