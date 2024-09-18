Zayn Malik announces first ever solo tour post One Direction split

Zayn Malik has finally announced his long-awaited first ever tour post one direction after a 10-year hiatus, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.
The Dusk till Dawn singer took to his social media account on Wednesday to share the exciting news.
“STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024,” he penned along the poster, revealing that the 5 day tour will commence from the US on October 25 across major cities
It also included that the tour will stretch into the UK, starting from Edinburgh on November 20, with stops in Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton, before concluding on December 3 in Newcastle.
“Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together.
This time I really mean soon see you in 35 days….,” the caption added.
Zayn further included, “Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow.”
Stairway to the Sky tour marks Zayn’s first ever live show after a decade following his departure from One Direction.
Moreover, Zayn Malik kicked off the year with a sold-out performance at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on his album release night marking his first solo show in over five years.