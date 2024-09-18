Florence Pugh shares exciting update on her relationship status

The Oppenheimer starlet Florence Pugh has opened up about her love life, revealing that she is in a relationship with someone, however, they are taking it slow for now.
Expressing her thoughts on the idea of love and being in love, Pugh admitted that it’s a magical feeling if it’s real.
"Yes. We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster," said Pugh.
The 28-year-old actress added, "I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”
She further explained that to be in love is "the most amazing feeling," however, "Unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last."
The Midsommar actress confessed that "I love looking after people. I love caring for people. I love the feeling of someone being there.”
“I love knowing that someone is thinking about me and someone cares for me in the same way that I’m thinking about caring for them," she added.
Florence Pugh also revealed that at this point in her life, she was focused on making the right decisions to achieve what she truly wanted, which included safety, family, a home, and security.