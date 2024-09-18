BTS RM reveals plan to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS leader RM spills on whether fans can look forward to a live performance featuring him and Megan Thee Stallion.
The duo recently dropped collaborative single, Neva Play on September 6.
The singer aka Kim Namjoon, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, took to Weverse on Wednesday, to reply to army queries.
"Do you have any plans to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion someday?" one fan asked, to which RM responded, "I think she is too busy."
RM also revealed the first thing he will do after discharging from the military as he responded to several messages from the BTS ARMY.
"What are you going to do first after your military service finishes? What did you want to do most?" another user asked as he replied, "I want to get a baby perm."
Meanwhile, another fan gushed, "want a lover that responds as fast as Kim Namjoon does", to whom he quipped, "Being as fast as me is impressive."
The Dynamite singer also revealed that he has a lot to share about Military with his fans, he noted, "There's a f****** a lot to say though. I wonder how much I can say."
RM ended the Q&A session with revealeing what makes him happy these days.
"It (military service) is over 50%,” he shared.
RM's military service, which started on December 11 last year, will conclude in 2025.