Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about how she navigates screen time for her sons, Taimur and Jeh, emphasizing that parents need to set an example by practicing the habits they want their kids to follow.
While conversing at a recent event, The Buckingham Murders starlet shared, “Monday to Friday, screen time is, like, no! But then he’s always like, ‘But then why are you watching TV?’ ‘Why are you on your phone?’ These days, the parents also have to do what they want their kids to do.”
She added, “So, when we are wanting to put them to bed, then we are also reading and not watching TV till they go to sleep. Because I guess they learn from example – there’s no other way. They’re going to see us on the phone or on the screen. They’ll want to do that.”
The Bollywood actress grinned broadly when it was brought to her attention that she had previously shared, how much her older son Taimur had loved watching Bhool Bhoolaiya with his father Saif Ali Khan.
When asked which of her films Taimur had seen, she responded, “I guess maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival, I think. Because it’s playing.”
Kareena made waves with her spectacular performance in the film The Buckingham Murders and the movie made 8.82 Cr.INR and is still going strong