Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares two sons Taimur and Jeh with her husband Saif Ali Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about how she navigates screen time for her sons, Taimur and Jeh, emphasizing that parents need to set an example by practicing the habits they want their kids to follow.

While conversing at a recent event, The Buckingham Murders starlet shared, “Monday to Friday, screen time is, like, no! But then he’s always like, ‘But then why are you watching TV?’ ‘Why are you on your phone?’ These days, the parents also have to do what they want their kids to do.”

She added, “So, when we are wanting to put them to bed, then we are also reading and not watching TV till they go to sleep. Because I guess they learn from example – there’s no other way. They’re going to see us on the phone or on the screen. They’ll want to do that.”

The Bollywood actress grinned broadly when it was brought to her attention that she had previously shared, how much her older son Taimur had loved watching Bhool Bhoolaiya with his father Saif Ali Khan.

When asked which of her films Taimur had seen, she responded, “I guess maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival, I think. Because it’s playing.”

Kareena made waves with her spectacular performance in the film The Buckingham Murders and the movie made 8.82 Cr.INR and is still going strong

Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender

Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth

Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth

Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission

Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match

Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match

Trending News

Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts