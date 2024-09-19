Entertainment

Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent gave birth to daughter Sosa on September 3, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 19, 2024
Lala Kent shared that her journey to becoming mother for the second time was not a walk in the park at all!

On September 17, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her newborn daughter Sosa’s face online while also sharing the distressing details of embracing parenthood on the audio podcast titled Give Them Lala.

Kent initially described her daughter’s delivery as quick and smooth but later noticed the doctor’s concern once the child was born.

“Doctors discovered the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck multiple times,” she said.

Kent further talked about the problem that delayed her discharge from the hospital, “It was great that she came out so quickly because I didn’t have to push very many times. But with a first like that, she swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid.”

The reality star continued, “She had so much fluid that she was vomiting all the food out.”

“Sosa turned purple shortly after the birth and doctors at the hospital brought in a paediatric specialist to inspect the situation because her condition didn’t look normal,” Kent elaborated.

The Vault starlet went on to recall that the doctors were considering keeping Sosa in the NICU,“The medical team extracted 10 milliliters of amniotic fluid out of her stomach the first time, followed by another 8 ml. They were draining it through her nose and it wouldn’t stop.”

For the uninitiated, Lala Kent welcomed her first baby Ocean with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, while Sosa was conceived via a sperm donor.

