Jennifer Lopez's mom's comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerge after recent arrest

J.Lo's 2015 interview surfaced after the rapper was arrested on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

  September 19, 2024


As headlines swirl around Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest, an old talk show clip has resurfaced, shedding light on Jennifer Lopez’s mother expressing her disapproval of her daughter's past romance with the rapper.

A video from The Mother starlet’s 2015 interview on The Wendy Williams Show surfaced after the rapper was arrested on Tuesday, September 17. 

In the footage, Williams said to Lopez, “I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way.”

Lopez laughed heartily, as enjoying the thought of resuming her romantic relationship with the guy she dated from 1999 to 2001.

Williams made the pitch before, as Lopez pointed out when he replied, "I remember you said that."

The Unstoppable star pointed to her mother, who was seated in the front row and had the exact opposite response, while the majority of the studio crowd applauded and praised the concept. Guadalupe gestured dismissively as if to say, "It's done."

“It’s crazy, everybody came alive,” Lopez noted about the audience’s response. “They all had something to say.”

Williams noted that everyone had an opinion after observing the same phenomenon.

“Yes,” stated Lopez, adding, "It’s funny to me."

J.Lo made her position quite apparent when she said, "Alright, so no Puffy," following a resigned Williams as the conversation came to a conclusion.

“No Puffy,” she said.

Lopez's mother disapproved of her relationship with Diddy, and they were arrested together after shots were fired in a nightclub in 1999.

