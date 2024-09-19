Entertainment

Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days

Nicole Kidman recalled being reached out by designer John Galliano for the 1997 Oscars

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days
Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days

Nicole Kidman, who is considered a style icon, revealed she did not feel comfortable in her own skin! 

During her appearance In Vogue: The 90s docuseries, Nicole Kidman recalled being reached out by Vesigner John Galliano, who wanted to dress the actress in one of his custom-made creations, for Oscars 1997.

"Can you believe it?" Kidman said, adding, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2 and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you."

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” Kidman noted.

 “I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who’s been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world," she added.

Nicole Kidman was last seen in Netflix film The Family Affair alongside Zack Effron, Joey King. 

Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days

Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days
Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role

Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role

Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerge after recent arrest
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Oprah Winfrey buys back rights to Apple documentary to halt Its release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Lucas Bravo reflects on his retreat after 'Emily in Paris' series setback
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns