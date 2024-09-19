Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days

Nicole Kidman, who is considered a style icon, revealed she did not feel comfortable in her own skin!
During her appearance In Vogue: The 90s docuseries, Nicole Kidman recalled being reached out by Vesigner John Galliano, who wanted to dress the actress in one of his custom-made creations, for Oscars 1997.
"Can you believe it?" Kidman said, adding, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2 and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you."
“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” Kidman noted.
“I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who’s been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world," she added.
Nicole Kidman was last seen in Netflix film The Family Affair alongside Zack Effron, Joey King.