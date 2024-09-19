‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills

Wednesday season 2 official trailer has finally been released. The upcoming series made a gothic glamour return with spine chilling plot twist.
In the most-awaited show, Wednesday will start her sophomore year with new friends and enemies.
The star-studded cast of the horror show includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.
Shortly after the teaser was released, Wednesday fans swarmed the comment under the YouTube video to show their excitement.
A fan wrote, “I hope that the main-primary antagonist will be Tyler, so he'll be the secondary antagonist of the entire series, as well as the first season. Then I hope they'll make the third season, so they'll make Crackstone, the overarching antagonist, the main antagonist as well.”
Another wrote, “I don't know whether to hope that Ms. Thornhill returns as a secondary antagonist or that she stays dead. In any case, she would be the main antagonist of the series. Even if the second case would be a cliché.”
It is pertinent to note that the official release date of Wednesday has not been revealed yet.