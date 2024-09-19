Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills

Netflix finally drops official trailer of ‘Wednesday’ season 2

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Wednesday season 2 official trailer has finally been released. The upcoming series made a gothic glamour return with spine chilling plot twist.

In the most-awaited show, Wednesday will start her sophomore year with new friends and enemies.

The star-studded cast of the horror show includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Shortly after the teaser was released, Wednesday fans swarmed the comment under the YouTube video to show their excitement.

A fan wrote, “I hope that the main-primary antagonist will be Tyler, so he'll be the secondary antagonist of the entire series, as well as the first season. Then I hope they'll make the third season, so they'll make Crackstone, the overarching antagonist, the main antagonist as well.”

Another wrote, “I don't know whether to hope that Ms. Thornhill returns as a secondary antagonist or that she stays dead. In any case, she would be the main antagonist of the series. Even if the second case would be a cliché.”

It is pertinent to note that the official release date of Wednesday has not been revealed yet.

MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show

MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills

‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN

Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit

Entertainment News

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerge after recent arrest
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Oprah Winfrey buys back rights to Apple documentary to halt Its release
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Lucas Bravo reflects on his retreat after 'Emily in Paris' series setback
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Florence Pugh shares exciting update on her relationship status
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
BTS RM reveals plan to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion