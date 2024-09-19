Royal

Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role

King Charles, who was given a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, expedited the succession planning process

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Prince Harry reportedly "hates" his exclusion from key royal succession discussions, but insiders say that, despite his distance from the core of the monarchy, he remains in line to be called upon for royal duties.

It is said that King Charles, who was given a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, expedited the succession planning process by five years to better prepare his eldest son, Prince William.

But Harry is omitted from this discussion as Royal author Tom Quinn revealed to the Mirror.: "Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed.”

The author added, "No one is taking seriously, yet, the idea that William might not be able to take over because William being out of the picture is the nightmare scenario that nobody wants to contemplate."

Tom considered Princess Kate wouldn't stand in Harry's way if he were left in control.

He explained: "Kate would hate the idea that Harry might be regent with Meghan by his side but she is very pragmatic and if the royal machine said 'do it' she would do it. Her image as the dutiful, uncomplaining princess is one she will not want to lose."

Tom claimed that although Prince Harry is upset about not being included in the King's succession plans, this is the result of his own decisions.

Royal News

King Charles releases emotional message amid Prince Harry’s UK return
Kate Middleton becomes inspiration for King Charles on road to cancer recovery
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
King Charles shares surprising video message as Harry gears for UK return
Prince Harry shares emotional statement ahead of potential King Charles reunion
King Charles likely to meet Prince Harry on duke's next UK visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share major statement about US elections
Prince Harry’s sad 40th birthday photo shows his isolation in America
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie to have incredibly tough week ahead