Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe

The Palace shared the statement to give an update about Queen Margrethe

  • September 19, 2024
Queen Margrethe of Denmark was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall at Fredensborg Castle.

As per Daiymail, the Palace statement said, "Queen Margrethe was taken to Rigshospitalet last night after falling at Fredensborg Palace. The Queen is doing well given the circumstances but is currently admitted for observation."

The third cousin of Queen Elizabeth, Margrethe, had been expected to speak at an event on Friday at Aarhus University, but she has withdrawn.

She was last seen in the Karen Blixen Museum on Monday when she was attending the Rungstedlund Prize 2024.

Notably, in January the eighty-four-year-old monarch abdicated in favour of her son, King Frederik and took the role of reagent.

Although she announced her resignation during last year's New Year's Eve address, the queen is still in charge and works with her son to carry out her tasks.

The royal family's country retreat and summer home is Fredensborg Castle, located on the Dutch island of Zealand.

When Margrethe announced her abdication during her live television part on New Year's Eve, it startled the whole country.

After 52 years in power, Margrethe signed away her kingdom during a meeting of the Council of State, and her son Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark just 14 days later.

